Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide 02:17

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street.

A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.

When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people, a 10-year-old boy and his father.

Early Wednesday morning officers disclosed that the two were father and son, and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the father as 35-year-old Jose Romo Guerra, from Canoga Park and Michael Romo Sandoval, 10. They still have not announced a cause of death.

Romo Sandoval's grandfather was too emotional and devastated to say much on Wednesday morning.

"No problem, nothing. I don't know what happened," Jesus Sandoval told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel.

Their bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene. Officers learned that the family had already made their way to the scene and removed the bodies from the vehicle before they arrived.

They lived a couple of miles away in Canoga Park. Family members reported the boy and his father missing earlier in the day.

The mother of the boy works down the street at Air Electro Inc, an electronic parts supplier, according to co-workers.

That could be the reason why the car was parked a block away on Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue,

Family members are still trying to figure out and process what exactly happened.

One witness told Viel what he saw after he heard a loud screaming after police arrived to the scene.

"Bunch of the family members were banging on the cars and screaming. They opened the back doors and started pulling bodies out," Frank Reeger told Viel. "Then the little boy. It's crazy. It was devastating."

It's unclear at this moment how long the father and son were inside the car, or how long the car had been parked at the scene.