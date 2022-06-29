Police: ‘Red Paint’ Splattered on Catholic Church Statute

On June 29th the Lowell Police Department answered a call reporting a male suspect possibly armed with a handgun inside an apartment located at 415 Westford St. The incident was made known to the public at approximately 4pm over an emergency radio broadcast. According to the broadcast, a resident of the building contacted law enforcement after leaving the apartment because they felt threatened by the suspect. He allegedly “kept handling” a weapon that was tucked into his waistband.

1 DAY AGO