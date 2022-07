The weather should be great for getting some great photos with the Clydesdales ton a summer day. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. No reservations are required to get up close to the Budweiser Clydesdales West Coast Team for their upcoming Camera Day at the Biergarten. Some folks go EVERY time that that are in town. it will be a beautiful summer day for photos with family and friends and the majestic animals.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO