Ian Anderson could only make it through two innings in Thursday’s throttling by the Phillies. Cruz came in to eat up as many innings as possible, and went 2.2 innings, tossing 55 pitches. The move to active Bracho is likely just for depth purposes given the high usage of Cruz last night, but the big man has been struggling, so it could be more permanent. Bracho isn’t exactly lights out either, though.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO