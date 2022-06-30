Sunny, warm workweek; scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the weekend

NOW: Cloudy and mild tonight before turning very warm and humid Thursday.

NEXT: Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected for Saturday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see thunderstorms for the weekend. The Fourth of July holiday weather is looking warm and sunny.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows from the mid to upper-60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and humid, highs from the mid to upper-80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

Saturday (WEATHER TO WATCH): Partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers and storms. Highs from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid, highs from the low to mid-80s.

Monday (Independence Day): Sun and clouds, highs from the mid to upper-80.