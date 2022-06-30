ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunny, warm workweek; scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

NOW: Cloudy and mild tonight before turning very warm and humid Thursday.

NEXT: Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected for Saturday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see thunderstorms for the weekend. The Fourth of July holiday weather is looking warm and sunny.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows from the mid to upper-60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and humid, highs from the mid to upper-80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

Saturday (WEATHER TO WATCH): Partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers and storms. Highs from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid, highs from the low to mid-80s.

Monday (Independence Day): Sun and clouds, highs from the mid to upper-80.

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Officers stop man from jumping off overpass onto I-95

Officers in Norwalk are being called heroes after saving a man's life on Sunday. Authorities say that around 10:40 p.m., officers arrived above I-95 on the East Avenue overpass. Arriving officers found a man on the highway side of a safety fence over I-95. They quickly grabbed the male and...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

News 12

