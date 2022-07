RBC Seeks Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Biz. At long last, spring is here and the pandemic is over! What better way to celebrate than to beautify your property?. The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC), in continuing its mission of “working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program,” urges all residents to begin thinking of the various ways in which their property can be beautified.

