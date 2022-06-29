ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Jan. 6th hearing featured former White House aide testimony

By Basil John
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday’s hearing consisted of testimony from a senior aide to the former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who says she was disappointed with what she experienced.

“The President said something to the effect of I’m the effing president. Take me up to the capitol now,” Cassidy Hutchinson said.

Tuesday, Hutchinson described how former President Donald Trump became aggressive when his secret service refused to take him to the Capitol on January 6th.

“The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel…Mr. Engel grabbed his arm he said sir you need to take your hand off the steering wheel…Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson said.

In the build-up to the riot, the committee said DC Metropolitan Police spotted multiple individuals with firearms.

During the hearing, audio played: “And underneath the blue jean jacket, complainants both saw stock of an AR-15”, “That subject’s weapon on his right hip”, “I got three men walking down the street in fatigues carrying AR-15.”

But Hutchinson said Trump was upset that metal detectors were used to prevent armed supporters from attending his rally.

“I don’t effing care that they don’t have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me. Take the f’ing mags away,” Hutchinson said.

While watching the riot play out on television, Hutchinson said Meadows was unemotional.

“He almost had a lack of reaction,” Hutchinson said.

But, Hutchinson said she was disgusted when Trump tweeted that former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.

“It was unpatriotic. It was unamerican. We were watching the capitol building get defaced over a lie,”
Hutchinson also said Meadows did seek a pardon from the former President.

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, Shirley’s 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and […]
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of 3 teens in Aiken thanks to gang investigators

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Three teens are dead in Aiken County, and though an 18-year-old has been arrested, authorities believe more are involved. Newly assigned gang investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are playing a big role in the investigation. “They were just funny, outgoing. Karen just got along with everybody,” Kiera Carroll […]
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: 'I'm out of here'

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson's testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
CBS News

Former federal prosecutor explains Trump's legal risks after Jan. 6 hearings

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified at a House January 6 committee hearing and revealed new details about what was happening in the White House. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the legal risks the former president could be facing.
