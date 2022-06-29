ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Sister hoping for safe return of Fairfax County man Juan Ward who disappeared in May 2022

By Kyani Reid
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re just all trying to figure out where our brother is,” René Best told Dateline about her younger brother, Juan Ward. The 53-year-old was last seen in Woodbridge, Virginia on May 25, 2022. He was captured on security footage using a Navy Federal ATM. He hasn’t been seen...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Virginia Authorities Called Off The Search For Missing Woman In 2017 Who Has Never Been Found

On March 9, 2017, Delecia Waddy went to the Kings Dominion Camp Wilderness Campground in the 10000 block of Kings Dominion Boulevard in Doswell, Virginia. 24-year-old Delecia attempted to bargain for a space on the campground but failed to secure a spot. The same day, Delecia created a post on her Facebook page that read: "Its never too late to do the right thing. Don't get discouraged. (Speaking to myself also)."
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Hundreds of mourners line streets for funeral of four family members stabbed to death in their home: Convoy of hearses carry coffins of mother, her partner, daughter and granddaughter as they are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to four members of the same family who were murdered in their own home. Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, her gran Dolet Hill, 64, and Dolet’s partner Denton Burke, 58, were all found stabbed to death at a property in Bermondsey, South London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man who was declared insane after killing father escapes from hospital

A Texas man, who was charged with murder for stabbing his father in 2013 but later acquited on an insanity plea, has fled from the state psychatric facility he was in, officials said on Monday. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found missing from the hospital shortly after 7.30am on Monday. Police officials reviewed the hospital’s security footage and determined he fled after the mental health facility’s staff contacted authorities.Mr Ervin left his dormitory room at the North Texas State Hospital around 9pm on Sunday and climbed the 8ft security fence of the hospital before he headed north on foot around...
VERNON, TX

