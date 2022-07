This list started because Ben Page tweeted No 10. Several nominations were received, including from Cathie Wood, Sean Rogers and Antony Carpen, for the image (above) of Boris Johnson and Michael Gove on the morning after the EU referendum.1. God: “And the Lord was sorry that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart.” Genesis 6:6. Hence the flood, although the big softie made an exception for Noah and his crew. Thanks to Nick Clayton.2. Isaac Newton: “I can calculate the movements of the stars but not the madness of men.” He lost a...

