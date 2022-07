John Schreiber started throwing in his unique way late in his time at Carlson High in Gibraltar, Michigan, a suburb south of Detroit. His motion involves dropping down on his back leg, almost into a squat, and driving out of it with his arm traveling parallel to the ground in a sweeping motion. Anything lower would be considered submarine style. His delivery isn't smooth or effortless, but it gave him an element of deception as he made his way to the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, where he mowed down NAIA hitters en route to becoming a 15th-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2016.

