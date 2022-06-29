ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State police gear up for Fourth of July with extra enforcement to ensure travelers are safe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBLiT_0gPRgqND00

Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, state police are expecting an increase in traffic this upcoming holiday weekend and want to make sure that travelers are safe

Police will be out in full force, as troopers will conduct roving DUI patrols. They want to make sure you don't drink and drive and emphasize the importance of a designated sober driver.

If anyone thinks they see an impaired driver, they are encouraged to call 911.

Troopers will also be cracking down on distracted driving and not buckling up, as well as deploying laser units for speed enforcement.

Troopers are also stressing the importance of Connecticut's "Slow down, Move over" law.

Drivers approaching a stationery emergency vehicle with its lights activated must slow down, and if driving in the lane next to the emergency vehicle, they must move over one lane, but only if it's safe to do so.

State police say to plan for delays due to possible traffic and road work.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Police#Fourth Of July#Dui
westernmassnews.com

Illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Ludlow. Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants this week and charges are pending against two Connecticut residents. Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow’s police chief who said the two suspects were found growing marijuana in an industrial building near...
LUDLOW, MA
Daily Voice

CT State Police See Witnesses To Fatal Hampton Crash

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man. Tolland County resident Cory Atkins, of East Columbia, Connecticut, was killed Sunday, June 26, while driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on the Hartford Turnpike in the town of Hampton, in Windham County. According to state...
HAMPTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman allegedly responsible for stealing from a South Setauket store this month. A woman entered Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path, and allegedly stole...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Bradley Airport Holds Ceremony for New Ground Transportation Center

Bradley International Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Ground Transportation Center Thursday. The new $210 million facility will add parking, streamline rental car services and improve public transit access, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The Ground Transportation Center will dramatically improve the passenger experience at Bradley International...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Westchester Man Killed In Greenburgh Crash

Police are investigating a weekend crash that claimed the life of a Westchester man. It happened on Sunday, June 26 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. An initial investigation determined Zahid Sotero Vergara, age 28, of Harrison, was operating a 2010 Aprilia motorcycle southbound and lost control of his motorcycle while changing lanes, state police said.
WTNH

Conn. to pay $9M to settle hospital patient abuse suit

A Connecticut judge has approved a $9 million settlement between the state and the brother of a man who was abused numerous times at the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital, lawyers in the case announced.
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy