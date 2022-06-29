State police gear up for Fourth of July with extra enforcement to ensure travelers are safe

Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, state police are expecting an increase in traffic this upcoming holiday weekend and want to make sure that travelers are safe

Police will be out in full force, as troopers will conduct roving DUI patrols. They want to make sure you don't drink and drive and emphasize the importance of a designated sober driver.

If anyone thinks they see an impaired driver, they are encouraged to call 911.

Troopers will also be cracking down on distracted driving and not buckling up, as well as deploying laser units for speed enforcement.

Troopers are also stressing the importance of Connecticut's "Slow down, Move over" law.

Drivers approaching a stationery emergency vehicle with its lights activated must slow down, and if driving in the lane next to the emergency vehicle, they must move over one lane, but only if it's safe to do so.

State police say to plan for delays due to possible traffic and road work.