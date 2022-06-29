ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man breaks glass door trying to turn himself in for warrant that did not exist, authorities say

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Officers arrested a La Crosse man Sunday who they said broke a glass door trying to turn himself in for a warrant that didn’t exist. According to...

Prairie du Chien Man Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Meth

A man from Prairie du Chien was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 45 year old Christopher Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6th. A report says that during the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement determined that a group of people, including Fernette, distributed significant amounts of meth in western Wisconsin. They also learned that Fernette purchased meth from sources from multiple states. Fernette was arrested April 3, 2021 when investigators followed Fernette as he and a passenger crossed from Wisconsin into Minnesota. When the car stopped at a bar in Ferryville, a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached Fernette and asked permission to pat him down for weapons. Fernette consented to the pat down, but tried to hide a small plastic bag which contained meth. A deputy also found a discarded black canvas tool bag in a ditch that contained an additional three pounds of meth.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Police arrest suspect in New Lisbon burglary, vehicle chase

NEW LISBON, Wis. — New Lison police arrested a man who they said broke into an auto dealership before leading police on a chase. Officers were sent to Rudig-Jensen Auto just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for an active burglary alarm. The suspect, who is described as a white man about 5’10” tall, allegedly drove away from the dealership in a white Ram 1500 truck pulling a trailer when police arrived.
NEW LISBON, WI
Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Green Alert for missing Viroqua veteran canceled

VIROQUA, Wis. — A Green Alert issued for a missing veteran who was believed to have been at risk has been canceled. Caleb Rappl, 28, had last been seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Viroqua, and he may have been in La Crosse around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
VIROQUA, WI
Four People Rescued From Boat Stranded On the Mississippi River

First responders rescued four people from a houseboat stranded on the Mississippi River near La Crosse on Tuesday night. The people on the boat called for help around 8 p.m. Kelvin Luna, one of the four people on the boat said the vessel’s propeller broke and they started floating southward on the Mississippi. Luna said they called for help from a fire department and EMS and they responded to the scene. Town of Campbell firefighters pulled the boat and the people on it to safety. The houseboat was stranded on the water for more than an hour.
LA CROSSE, WI
Tomah man sentenced to life in prison after killing 3-year-old boy

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County judge on Wednesday sentenced 37-year-old Marcus Anderson to life in prison without parole. A jury found the Tomah man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after he beat 3-year-old Kyson Rice to death in 2019. 200 bruises. “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7,...
TOMAH, WI
Wisconsin campgrounds prepare for busy 4th of July weekend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The looming holiday weekend offers many people the perfect time to dust off their campers. The high cost of gas is not keeping people from heading out into nature. Employees at local campgrounds are expecting full lots this weekend. At Pettibone campground in La Crosse,...
LA CROSSE, WI

