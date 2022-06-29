La Crosse man breaks glass door trying to turn himself in for warrant that did not exist, authorities say

A man from Prairie du Chien was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 45 year old Christopher Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6th. A report says that during the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement determined that a group of people, including Fernette, distributed significant amounts of meth in western Wisconsin. They also learned that Fernette purchased meth from sources from multiple states. Fernette was arrested April 3, 2021 when investigators followed Fernette as he and a passenger crossed from Wisconsin into Minnesota. When the car stopped at a bar in Ferryville, a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached Fernette and asked permission to pat him down for weapons. Fernette consented to the pat down, but tried to hide a small plastic bag which contained meth. A deputy also found a discarded black canvas tool bag in a ditch that contained an additional three pounds of meth.

