Greeneville 9-10 All-Stars Run Rule Jefferson City To Stay Alive

MORRISTOWN — Gunner Crum took a stray ball to the head before he could throw his first pitch. Four innings later, he took a complete-game win.

Crum fired a three-hit shutout in Tuesday’s elimination game at the 9-10 Little League Baseball District 4 Tournament. Greeneville remained alive with a 13-0 win over Jefferson City in four innings at McAmis-Sempkowski Field.

Despite the momentary scare, Crum returned to his feet and retired two of the first three batters he faced. Brayden Pokorny caught the other trying to steal third base.

“We’re so proud of Gunner,” Greeneville assistant coach Katie Roberts said. “He’s been one of our backup pitchers, but he came out and he showed out tonight. He’s one of the toughest kids we have altogether ... he does really, really well for his age, one of the youngest on the team.”

Crum threw 67 pitches and struck out six batters, allowing just one hit through the first three innings.

And from his leadoff spot, Crum spearheaded Greeneville’s first and third innings — the latter on a base hit. Head coach Lindsey Sawyer’s 9-10 Greeneville All-Stars then pushed across eight runs in the third.

Braylynn Bowman drove home Crum, and Pokorny’s one-out double resulted in three runs. Bowman and Mason Burns both plated, and a Jefferson City error allowed Pokorny to make it all the way home for a 7-0 lead.

Talon Sawyer and Brayden Latham both stole home before Bradley Bizuk’s RBI single to right. Bizuk scored on a passed ball to make it 11-0.

Latham singled home Sawyer and then scored Greeneville’s final run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

“Nobody made big mistakes (in Monday’s loss to Morristown), it’s just we didn’t hit the ball that game,” Roberts said. “We let them know if you guys want to be here and win, you have to want it more than everyone else. That’s what they did tonight.”

With runners on the corners, Burns singled home Crum and Bowman in the first inning before scoring on a wild pitch, giving Greeneville a quick 3-0 lead.

Burns led Greeneville offensively with his two hits and two runs scored, while Bizuk singled twice and plated once. Crum, Bowman, Sawyer and Latham all scored two runs, with Bentley Sawyer and Pokorny adding one.

Brody Fitzpatrick singled twice, and Rylin Dixson doubled to lead Jefferson City.

UP NEXT

Greeneville and Smoky Mountain play for a berth in the District 4 championship on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s winner must defeat Morristown both Thursday and Friday to win the district title.