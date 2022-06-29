Yesteryear Picture

Thomas Kelly Hull passed away on June 26, 2022 in Downs, Kansas at the age of 79. He was born on March 15, 1943 to Downer and Thelma (Kelly) Hull in Belleville, Kansas. Thomas grew up in Rooks County and graduated from Woodston Rural High School with the Class of 1961. He was drafted during the Vietnam war and joined the Navy until his honorable discharge in 1968. Tom returned to Kansas and furthered his education at Fort Hays where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Art Education. He returned to Osborne County and spent his working life farming and peddling antiques out of his shop in Alton. It was well known by his friends and family that Tom was a strong Christian with an ornery streak and a proud American.

DOWNS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO