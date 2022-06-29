Stockton hires new business teacher

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis Police Department released more details Friday afternoon into the disappearance of a 53-year-old Ellis woman. According to Ellis Chief of Police Avery Smith, the body of 53-year-old Twila Wilson was found just after 9:30 a.m. Friday approximately 1,000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Phillips County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by Kyla Leighanne Kenney, 17, Phillipsburg, was southbound on U.S. 183 three miles north of Phillipsburg. The Jeep crossed center line and struck...
RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
Combines are now on the roll in northwest and north central Kansas with the return of hot, windy weather. Mid-harvest rains have reduced test weights, but variety selection and farming practices are making a big difference in how the crop is finishing out. Tanner Durham was cutting south of Randall...
