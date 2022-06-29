ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooks County, KS

What Stocktonites Were Doing 98 Years Ago

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody The time for the annual Fair of Rooks County is close at hand. The officers are working hard to make this year’s Fair eclipse any former meeting of the Fair. The free acts have been contracted besides a number of other entertaining features. There will be no airplane flying and...

stocktonsentinel.com

Thomas Kelly Hull

Thomas Kelly Hull passed away on June 26, 2022 in Downs, Kansas at the age of 79. He was born on March 15, 1943 to Downer and Thelma (Kelly) Hull in Belleville, Kansas. Thomas grew up in Rooks County and graduated from Woodston Rural High School with the Class of 1961. He was drafted during the Vietnam war and joined the Navy until his honorable discharge in 1968. Tom returned to Kansas and furthered his education at Fort Hays where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Art Education. He returned to Osborne County and spent his working life farming and peddling antiques out of his shop in Alton. It was well known by his friends and family that Tom was a strong Christian with an ornery streak and a proud American.
DOWNS, KS
JC Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman found dead near railroad tracks

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis Police Department released more details Friday afternoon into the disappearance of a 53-year-old Ellis woman. According to Ellis Chief of Police Avery Smith, the body of 53-year-old Twila Wilson was found just after 9:30 a.m. Friday approximately 1,000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.
ELLIS, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman dead after being hit by train, police say

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellis, Kansas, woman was found dead on Friday after Ellis police believe she was hit by a train. A news release says that on July 1, around 7:09 a.m., the Ellis Police Department (EPD) was notified of a possible missing person. 53-year-old Twila Wilson was reported missing after not showing […]
ELLIS, KS

