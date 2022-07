Only took 39 years to get there (not including the 1976/80 samples) with two Summer Olympics in-between, but the crowning jewel of the World Athletics Series has finally come to America!. Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath & Bromley) Daryll Neita (Marco Airale, Cambridge Harriers) Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Stuart McMillan, Sutton...