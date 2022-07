Members of the Town of New Paltz’s Planning Board left their June 27 meeting wanting to know just how much time and money some applicants must expend to get a lot line moved. This was after reviewing three different applications for lot line revisions, meaning that the border between two adjacent parcels would be moved. Due to how the code is written, it appears that an engineered plan is often necessary in order to move an imaginary line, and members uncomfortable with making such expensive demands want to be clear that there’s no other alternative.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO