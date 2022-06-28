ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schererville, IN

Obituary: Dolores M. Pfrommer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolores M. Pfrommer, nee Pinkul, age 84, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Pfrommer. Loving mother of Robert Pfrommer, Michael (Denise) Pfrommer, Nancy Irvine,...

Obituary: Ann E. Campbell

Ann E. Campbell, nee Mack, age 55, of Dyer, IN, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael Campbell. Loving mother of Michael and Alexa. Dear daughter of Sharon and the late Donald Mack. Sister of Patrick Mack. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
DYER, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Robert J. Miedema

Robert J. Miedema, age 92, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Carol Miedema, nee Crites for 71 years. Loving father of Janet (Mike) Hawkins, Laurel (John) DeYoung, and Warren (Kathy) Miedema. Proud grandfather of Beth Koppers, Allison Hawkins, Christopher (Megan) DeYoung, Kyle DeYoung, Kelly (Andrew) Saenz, Eric (Sara) Miedema, and Matthew (Kim) Miedema; great-grandfather of Jackson, Landon, Jordyn, Lily, Ava, and Zoe. Dear brother of the late Melvin (Betty) Miedema and Eugene (Pat) Miedema. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Grace Miedema.
MUNSTER, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Elverna May Dykstra

Elverna May Dykstra, nee Zeldenrust, age 90, of Crete, IL went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Dykstra. Loving mother of Jerry (Nancy) Dykstra, the late Michael (JoAnn) Dykstra, and Steven (Laura) Dykstra and former mother-in-law of Debbie Dykstra. Cherished grandmother of Tim Dykstra, April Dieck, Brad Dykstra, Vince Dykstra, Scott Dykstra, Michelle Penman, Joanna Meyer, late Larissa Dykstra, Kylee Olson, Madilyn Dykstra, and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Zeldenrust, and by her siblings, Caroline (late Tony) Porte, Henrietta (late Edwin) Kooy, Herman (late Joann) Zeldenrust, JoAnn (late Harold) Eenigenburg, Laura (late Harry) Brown, and Ethel (late William) Sikma. Elverna was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
CRETE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Dolton residents vote to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (June 29, 2022) – Dolton voters have chosen to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard in a recall referendum on the June 28 ballot, though whether the recall will take effect remains to be seen. Dolton residents saw two extra questions on their ballots on June 28 regarding the...
DOLTON, IL
