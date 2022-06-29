ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon updates | Djokovic, Raducanu on Centre Court

Daily Independent
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic is back on Centre Court as the second round begins on Day 3 at Wimbledon.

The six-time Wimbledon champion will play 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in the day's opening match in the main stadium.

Then it's the local favorites, with 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu facing Caroline Garcia of France, followed by two-time champion Andy Murray against 6-foot-10 John Isner of the United States.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is in action, as is 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber all have matches in the women's draw.

Light rain fell in the morning with most of the day expected to be cloudy.

Daily Independent

