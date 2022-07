The following indictments were handed down in the 31st Judicial Court of Gray County:. • Kameran (Kameron) Dewayne Taylor, 33, was indicted for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. A state-jail offense with a bond set at $50,000. Taylor had two indictments on similar charges. Taylor was also indicted for assault on a public servant. A third-degree penalty with a second enhancement and a bond set at $20,000.

