HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point city bus was involved in a crash Friday evening. The High Point Fire Department tweeted a photo of the traffic accident. The crash occurred between the bus and a city dump truck that was pulling an equipment trailer on South Main Street at Kearns Avenue. High Point Police said the driver of the dump truck, David Kindley Jr., 22, failed to stop at a red light and hit the bus. Two women and a driver were on the city bus when it was hit. The driver of the bus, Erica Dejournette-Morgan and one of the passengers were taken to the hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO