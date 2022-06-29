ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Head track and field coach, assistant women's basketball coaches receive raises, contract extensions

USC Gamecock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour South Carolina athletics coaches received raises and contract extensions after approval from the board of trustees on June 24. Head men's and women's track and field coach Curtis Frye earned a one-year extension through June 30, 2023. His salary will remain at $251,572. Frye played a critical role in helping...

www.dailygamecock.com

coladaily.com

Gamecocks Smith, Boston earn national honors

A pair of University of South Carolina student-athletes were recognized nationally this past Monday. Earlier in the day, it was announced Gamecock defensive back Cam Smith was named to the preseason first-team All-America squad by the Walter Camp Foundation. The Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Willie Jeffries reflects on his historic career in sports

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Very few coaches in history have a resume that rivals that of legendary Hall of Famer Willie Jeffries. He was the first Black head football coach at a Division One predominately white college when he took the job at Wichita State University in 1979. Before becoming the winningest coach in South Carolina State University (SCSU) football history, Jeffries coached at Howard University.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina adds an SEC infielder from the portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston's efforts to upgrade his roster continued with a commitment from infielder Gavin Caras who has been in the Vanderbilt program. Caras played in 22 games this year with 13 starts as he battled a knee injury which required minor surgery. In 51 plate appearances...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia College Announces Change in Executive Leadership

Wilma Allen, Vice President for Finance and Administration, will retire after five years of dedicated service to Columbia College. Wilma’s decision to retire is bittersweet for the community, and her leadership and strong commitment to the mission of the institution will certainly be missed. “I have enjoyed my time...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“A” is for Allen University

“A” is for Allen University. Allen University had its origins in Payne Institute, a school established at Cokesbury by the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1870. In 1880, the school moved to Columbia, was granted a charter, and renamed Allen University. Within nine years, Allen had graduated seventy-five persons from the college, law, and normal departments. Though most of its students were South Carolinians, others came from neighboring states and the Caribbean. In the years after World War I, under the leadership of President David Henry Sims, Allen University became a full-fledged seat of learning. The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Allen University operates under the auspices of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and regularly draws financial support from the Seventh Episcopal District (South Carolina) and from the denomination.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five becomes first school district in SC to launch Club Equip

Lexington-Richland School District Five is celebrating a successful launch of a new program inside district high schools that is helping to empower students with disabilities. School District Five is partnering with Able South Carolina (Able SC) to become the first school district in the state to launch Club Equip, a youth-driven peer leadership group that brings together students with disabilities in grades 9-12 to connect and engage, explore topics of interest, and establish leadership and self-advocacy skills as they navigate life transitions. School District Five received an SEL in Action Grant to fund Club Equip at Chapin High, Dutch Fork High, Irmo High and Spring Hill High.
LEXINGTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Employment lawyer Albrecht joins Burnette Shutt & McDaniel

COLUMBIA, SC – Samantha E. Albrecht, an employment lawyer who’s practiced in Columbia for over five years, has joined Burnette Shutt & McDaniel. She represents clients in a range of employment law cases, including discrimination, wrongful termination and more. Her education law practice has included fighting for victims of school bullying and battling Title IX discrimination in collegiate sports. A skilled litigator, her practice also includes civil rights law and whistleblower cases.
COLUMBIA, SC
sc.edu

New staff senate president Rushondra James begins term

Rushondra James never planned on being staff senate president. When she first joined the University of South Carolina staff in 2009, she didn’t even plan on being here long. But a lot can happen in 13 years. A temporary position working with undergraduates in the College of Social Work expanded to a full-time gig, an adjunct instructor role and more and more responsibility. Then, in 2017, she moved to the College of Information and Communications, where she has spent the past five years as an assistant dean for student services.
COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle The Midlands

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed seven earthquakes today near Elgin, South Carolina. The first quake occurred at 2:43 PM registering as a magnitude 3.5. A magnitude 2.1 followed at 2:57 PM. Next was a magnitude 1.9 at 4:02 PM. Then a magnitude 1.5 at 4:34 PM. A magnitude 3.6 at 7:03 PM. A magnitude 1.5 at 7:22 PM and finally a magnitude 1.8 at 7:22 PM.
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
golaurens.com

Rawl named to Top 10 at Miss South Carolina pageant

Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Edgefield one of 10 safest cities in South Carolina of 2022

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield, South Carolina is one of the safest cities in South Carolina for 2022. In a report from SafeWise, the town came in at number 1. The group says that 61 cities met the criteria to be considered for the 2022 list. St. Louis, Memphis, and Richmond, Virginia were the top […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fashion Week top model winner heading to New York City

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Columbia Fashion Week top model winner Jah "Jiffy" Johnson is set to represent South Carolina on a bigger stage. After winning the top model competition in Columbia, she is now preparing for a special tour in the Big Apple. She stopped by Good Day Columbia to...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC's strongest earthquake in 8 years rocks Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.

