Hubert and June Malicote, who are both turning 100 this month, have spent the better part of their lives together. The duo were married at 20 and just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary. They were proud to reveal that they have never had a quarrel in all these years—a claim backed up by their 70-year-old daughter, Jo. "We didn't go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other," Hubert told TODAY. The WWII veteran shared that he learned early on in their marriage that a quick timeout is an effective way to deescalate conflict.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO