NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 6-29-22

Coming to Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL in August 2022: Monster Jam®!!. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series™ only at Monster Jam®.
