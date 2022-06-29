ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 6-29-22

navarrenewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 7-2-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. PIER WILL CLOSE EARLY ON MONDAY , JULY 4 AT 7 PM FOR FIREWORKS SHOW AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Those lining the beaches in Okaloosa County for the July 4th holiday can watch firework shows in all directions from the Marler Bridge Monday night. From Fort Walton Beach to Walton County, there will be different times to see each light show. Here is a list of July 4th fireworks displays […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores announce July 4 closings

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In observance of Independence Day, non-essential city offices in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, July 4. Trash and recycling will not be affected and all routes will run as normal in both cities. In Orange Beach, the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
getthecoast.com

Operation Dry Water intensifies in Okaloosa in anticipation of 4th of July Festivities

As the Fourth of July and other summer celebrations draw near, Operation Dry Water is once again doubling-down its efforts to curb dangerous boating behavior and accidents. Established by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in conjunction with the United States Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water is a nationwide, year-round campaign committed to raising awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Gag grouper making a mark in the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

After 27 days of fishing, the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament has a couple of changes on the leaderboard. In the Gag Grouper Division, Ricky Whitaker landed a 36.6-pound grouper while fishing aboard the Maximilian for a first place aboard a federal boat. The other big change in recent days...
DESTIN, FL
macaronikid.com

Monster Jam is coming to Pensacola, FL!

Coming to Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL in August 2022: Monster Jam®!!. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series™ only at Monster Jam®.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to watch the Blue Angels practice shows

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the best things about summer is that it’s Blue Angels Air Show season. The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 9 for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show. But did you know you can catch them in the skies over Pensacola most […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG

The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival headlines this 4th of July Weekend’s 5 Things To Do, brought to you by Mountain Dew

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!
GRAND BAY, AL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Escambia County, Santa Rosa County set for bridge, road repairs after July 4th

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Drivers in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County will experience traffic delays and road closures following the July 4th holiday as “crews perform construction and maintenance activities,” according to a release from the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT says construction and repairs will not begin until Tuesday, July 5, in anticipation of […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
whereverfamily.com

Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s New Little Adventure Packs

Family travel to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, just got a little easier thanks to the destination’s new Little Adventure Packs, packages for families that pair water adventures with outdoor experiences. Little Adventure Packs brings adventure, affordability, savings of up to 50 percent and more to travelers in the area....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope Swim advisory issued for Mobile Bay at Orange Street Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday issued a public swimming advisory for the waters of Mobile Bay at Orange Street Pier in Fairhope. The health department advises the public that two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in these area may lead to an increased risk of illness.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WJHG-TV

Teenager allegedly involved in shooting incident at Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly being involved in a shooting incident in Miramar Beach. Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call from the victim of the shooting incident, who was located in a Destin emergency room. Deputies...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL

