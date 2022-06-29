ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

For Greenwich’s July 4 fireworks and celebrations, here’s what you need to know

By Ken Borsuk
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — Greenwich is ready to mark the Fourth of July with a bang, returning to two separate firework shows in Old Greenwich. On Saturday, fireworks will be set to begin about 9:10 p.m. at Binney Park and 9:35 p.m. at Greenwich Point as a way to ease traffic tieups. Last...

