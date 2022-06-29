ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa County Judge’s Report

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

We have been praying for rain. This county is desperately dry. That is why I issued an emergency declaration restricting fireworks in this county, and the Atascosa Commissioner’s Court approved and extended it to July 13. Some of the language is:. A.) A person may not sell, detonate,...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Click2Houston.com

A “cloned” 18-wheeler made it easy for smugglers to pass through the border, say state officials vowing to crack down

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The right paint job and a copied federal ID number on the door. That’s all it took for smugglers to commit identity theft of a tractor-trailer, passing it off as a hauler from a legitimate trucking company as it crossed the Texas-Mexico border — leading to the deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio this week in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sheriff: Migrants at center of Friday semitruck scare in San Antonio in US legally, but unclear if they're allowed to work

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO detective arrested on DWI suspicion, evading arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A detective with the Criminal Investigations Division at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was arrested early Friday on suspicion of DWI and evading arrest. Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the arrest of Ernesto Garza, 32, to KSAT 12 News. Salazar said Garza has been with BCSO for eight years. He was assigned as a detective in the Law Enforcement Bureau.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 San Antonio residents found guilty of human smuggling

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal jury in Del Rio found three San Antonio residents guilty of human smuggling. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Roberto Galeas-Mejia, 45, from Honduras, who resided in San Antonio; Eva Maria Galeas, aka Eva Huerta-Galeas, 42, of San Antonio; and Lisa Maria Ortega, 24, of San Antonio, ran a human smuggling operation and laundered money from it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local heroes

Our friend, the legendary Sue Calberg, dropped by the Pleasanton Express for a visit. Sue Calberg recently was honored as a news journalist for 20 years at KENS. Since 1980, Sue, a San Antonio native, has been seeking out the overlooked and unusual in south Texas and sharing these important stories in a homespun – and hardhitting when it’s called for – way.
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County officials share new details about smuggling victims

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials gave new information Tuesday about the victims of Monday’s migrant-smuggling tragedy that left 51 people dead and more than a dozen others injured. “Today we mourn for those 51 immigrants who came to us to breathe that fresh air but instead found...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Archbishop of San Antonio warns of “a culture of death”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Guatemalan teenager gave the priest her name: Serenidad. They met on Tuesday morning at a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where the priest, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, had arrived to comfort one of the youngest survivors of the deadliest migrant-trafficking tragedy in modern American history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

