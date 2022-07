Set to turn 44 years old in a few weeks, it appears Pavel Datsyuk is ready to hang up his skates. The Detroit Red Wings legend is in Krasnoyarsk, Russia for a charity farewell game being hosted by former NHLer Alexander Semin. Datsyuk told the media at the event that he plans to announce his retirement from professional hockey in the near future.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO