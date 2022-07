NYC Transit President Richard Davey has only been on the job for two months, but he is already leading the agency through several new projects aimed at improving service. Since stepping into the role, the MTA has changed the timetables on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines as a way to speed trains and shorten commutes, and the redesign of the Bronx bus network started on Saturday.

