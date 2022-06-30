ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, humid for the rest of the workweek; tracking some rain for the holiday weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Air quality alert issued for Thursday for high levels of ozone. Warm and more humid for Thursday into Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tracking scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Weather to Watch starting Friday afternoon. Sunday afternoon improves with nice weather and July 4th will be great.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says it be warmer and humid before rain arrives for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and nice with highs lows near 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunrise: 5:24.

THURSDAY: Warm and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 85. Northwest to southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 8:28.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild, and muggy. Lows near 67. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with sun and clouds. Highs near 87. Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into Saturday night. Highs near 85. Lows near 69.

SUNDAY: Morning showers followed by sun and clouds. Highs near 82. Lows near 66.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs near 82. Lows near 65.

