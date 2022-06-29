ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman Drags Baby Daddy for Bringing McDonald's to Their Son

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nr4B4_0gPOye6U00

A viral video of a father bringing McDonald’s to his son has sparked quite the debate on social media.

Co-parenting is hard enough, but a viral clip of a father being dragged by his son’s mother for bringing their son food but none for her other three kids has opened up a few different conversations with a lot of different takes online.

Let’s start from square one with the first of three videos that have been circulating on the web via @officialbeeztoofunny on TikTok.

@officialbeeztoofunny

Who’s right and who’s wrong? She went off on her babydaddy for bringing his son food and not her other kids #beeztoofunny #blowthisup #fypシ #viral

♬ original sound – BeezTooFunny

The first clip opens up with the mother claiming that she is going to expose her baby daddy. As she films with her mobile device, she complains that he only brings one meal for the son that they share when he visits.

She believes that he shouldn’t be bringing food to their son without bringing food for her other three kids—all children that she has had with other men.

TikTok, @officialbeeztoofunny

She is seen confronting him at the door after his car pulls up, calling him out on video for only bringing “one burger and one fry.”

@officialbeeztoofunny

Part 2. Who’s right and who’s wrong? She went off on her babydaddy for bringing his son food and not her other… #blowthisup #beeztoofunny #fypシ #viral

♬ original sound – BeezTooFunny

The second video shows her outside, continuing to make her case saying that it’s not right for their son to eat Mcdonald’s in front of her other kids who don’t have McDonald’s to eat as well.

The woman adds that she doesn’t get her food stamps until the seventh, which could also be piling on to her frustration if she’s having a hard time putting enough food on the table for all of her kids.

TikTok, @officialbeeztoofunny

The baby daddy says that those kids aren’t his responsibility but the woman responds by saying they are still his son’s siblings.

As the clip closes, you can hear the man questioning his son’s mother, asking where are their fathers at.

@officialbeeztoofunny

go follow my wife @dasiahall99. #beeztoofunny #blowthisup #viral #fypシ Who’s right and who’s wrong? She went off on her babydaddy for bringing his son food and not her other kids

♬ original sound – BeezTooFunny

In the third and final clip, the woman insisted that her baby’s father knew what he was getting into by having a child with a woman who had other kids, but he refuses to back down from his stance.

The man makes his case by saying that even if he was to compromise, bringing food for three extra kids shouldn’t be his responsibility or his financial burden. He also said that he should be able to take care of his son by getting him the food that he likes without any issues.

TikTok, @officialbeeztoofunny

While the woman originally hit record in an effort to expose the baby’s father, her plan may have backfired as the majority of the comments took his side.

The debate continued on other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

TheShadeRoom posted a clip and got over 5 million views as the reactions and comments poured in from users who were appalled at the mother’s behavior.

Instagram, TheShadeRoom
Instagram, TheShadeRoom

The debate also raged on via Twitter—once again, with the overwhelming majority taking the side of the baby’s father.

Have you ever been in a situation like this one before? I do remember my elders telling me that it was rude to bring food or drinks around without offering any of it to my company, but this scenario is completely different than that. Here we have a father bringing food to the one child that he shares with a woman that happens to have a few other children too.

Could you imagine applying the same logic to anyone else who was at the house with their child? What if the woman’s mother lived there as well? Would the man be forced to apply that type of logic to anyone else living in the home? What if she had a new boyfriend or if the father of one of the other kids was over to visit.

Someone said it best when they said the man was truly in a lose, lose situation. Feel free to drop a comment or give me your thoughts on this viral situation.

Now, all of a sudden, I’m hungry for McDonald’s.

