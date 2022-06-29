Woman Drags Baby Daddy for Bringing McDonald's to Their Son

A viral video of a father bringing McDonald’s to his son has sparked quite the debate on social media.

Co-parenting is hard enough, but a viral clip of a father being dragged by his son’s mother for bringing their son food but none for her other three kids has opened up a few different conversations with a lot of different takes online.

Let’s start from square one with the first of three videos that have been circulating on the web via @officialbeeztoofunny on TikTok.

The first clip opens up with the mother claiming that she is going to expose her baby daddy. As she films with her mobile device, she complains that he only brings one meal for the son that they share when he visits.

She believes that he shouldn’t be bringing food to their son without bringing food for her other three kids—all children that she has had with other men.

She is seen confronting him at the door after his car pulls up, calling him out on video for only bringing “one burger and one fry.”

The second video shows her outside, continuing to make her case saying that it’s not right for their son to eat Mcdonald’s in front of her other kids who don’t have McDonald’s to eat as well.

The woman adds that she doesn’t get her food stamps until the seventh, which could also be piling on to her frustration if she’s having a hard time putting enough food on the table for all of her kids.

The baby daddy says that those kids aren’t his responsibility but the woman responds by saying they are still his son’s siblings.

As the clip closes, you can hear the man questioning his son’s mother, asking where are their fathers at.

In the third and final clip, the woman insisted that her baby’s father knew what he was getting into by having a child with a woman who had other kids, but he refuses to back down from his stance.

The man makes his case by saying that even if he was to compromise, bringing food for three extra kids shouldn’t be his responsibility or his financial burden. He also said that he should be able to take care of his son by getting him the food that he likes without any issues.

While the woman originally hit record in an effort to expose the baby’s father, her plan may have backfired as the majority of the comments took his side.

The debate continued on other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TheShadeRoom posted a clip and got over 5 million views as the reactions and comments poured in from users who were appalled at the mother’s behavior.

The debate also raged on via Twitter—once again, with the overwhelming majority taking the side of the baby’s father.

literally! only one kid is his. he is not obligated to buy the other kids food.‍♀️ — shayy. (@hearts444shay) June 27, 2022

Yo baby daddy brought your son a $10 meal from McDonald’s… the 3 other kids left out because YOU HAD KIDS WITH DIFFERENT MEN… do their dads help out? Misplaced anger sweetheart — J O S E Y (@LEXuallyXPLICIT) June 27, 2022

That girl recording her baby daddy cuz he ain’t buy her other 3 kids McDonald’s the funniest shit I ever seen no lie — Mar. (@Bounc5ack9800) June 28, 2022

Ay man, this whole Lady with 4 kids & trynna “expose” her baby daddy of ONE kid cos he bought his ONE kid McDonald’s & ain’t bring ALL the kids McDonald’s …. It’s a whole ass social experiment because the comments sections are wild Hahah — kookiee (@callmekookiee) June 29, 2022

Have you ever been in a situation like this one before? I do remember my elders telling me that it was rude to bring food or drinks around without offering any of it to my company, but this scenario is completely different than that. Here we have a father bringing food to the one child that he shares with a woman that happens to have a few other children too.

Could you imagine applying the same logic to anyone else who was at the house with their child? What if the woman’s mother lived there as well? Would the man be forced to apply that type of logic to anyone else living in the home? What if she had a new boyfriend or if the father of one of the other kids was over to visit.

Nope. Very specific why besides not my kids. His kid gets less because his mom has 3 other kids that are not mine. He already has to share everything with those 3, don't get to see him as much as I'd want too. So I'm going to try to make it up to him, not his siblings. — RedneckBob (@RobertH37222958) June 29, 2022

Someone said it best when they said the man was truly in a lose, lose situation. Feel free to drop a comment or give me your thoughts on this viral situation.

Now, all of a sudden, I’m hungry for McDonald’s.

