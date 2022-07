A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO