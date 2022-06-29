ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Dogs in Sylmar

 3 days ago

A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured after being mauled in a dog attack for 19 minutes in Sylmar on Monday. Home surveillance footage shows two dogs attack the woman behind a gate in the yard where the...

