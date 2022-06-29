ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant Kan-Ki adds temporary inflation charge

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation continues to impact every aspect of life, and now it could be hitting your dinner plans.

“My rent has gone up, my insurance has gone up, car payments gone up, everything is just inflated right now. I feel like, as a country, we’re in survival mode,” said Mark Coughlan outside one restaurant that has started fighting inflation.

Kan-Ki on San Jose implemented a 10% inflation charge on every purchase about six weeks ago. Action News Jax found out firsthand that signs are posted as soon as you walk in, and the charge sits just above taxes on your check.

A server told us the owner implemented the change after the cost of product, transport and overhead costs went up 20-30%. A customer of the restaurant, Gerard Hodgerocour, said he was understanding.

“I know people are struggling out here, so just a higher rate of charges and stuff, it’s kind of affecting everybody around here.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics published in April the cost of food had gone up 10.8%, the largest 12-month hike in 40 years. The price hikes at restaurants makes sense; the same report said that meat, poultry and fish were selling at an inflation rate of 14.3%. Fruits and veggies — even food at home — followed a similar trend.

“My parents always told me it’s only temporary and that’s what we hope for. So eventually it’ll go down, and until then, we all have to manage (our) money a little better, eating in more.”

Even services are raising their prices. Gerard Hodgerocour, a massage therapist, told us his company raised the price of massages and memberships.

“My being a therapist, we had to (raise) our prices for our customers, and our customers are kind of upset about that.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May of this year the service industry is facing a yearly inflation rate of 5.2%, meaning everything from your dinner to your massage will likely continue to get pricier.

