2022 Douglas County Primary Election unofficial results

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 Primary Election Results page. Unofficial election results...

Weekly declares victory in sheriff Republican primary

Darren Weekly has declared victory as the Republican candidate for sheriff of Douglas County after a few days of vote counting and a thin margin with the next leading candidate. Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said July 1 that based on the vote tally...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Davis wins Republican primary for Douglas County clerk

Sheri Davis, a longtime employee of the Douglas County clerk and recorder’s office, won the Republican primary in the election to run the office Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Davis had about 54% of the vote in an unofficial tally. Her opponent, Kory Nelson, conceded Tuesday night. “I’m just ecstatic...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
Colorado Secretary of State Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
Boulder County Commissioners to introduce gun control ordinances

The Boulder County Commissioners are set to introduce five proposed ordinances designed to address gun violence. The new ordinances include a ban on the sale of assault weapons and the possession of “ghost guns”, a 21-year age restriction for purchasing a firearm, a waiting period for purchasing a firearm and restrictions on carrying firearms in sensitive public areas.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Neither Weekly, Anderson calling sheriff's race

The top two vote-getters in the primary election for the Republican candidate for Douglas County sheriff both say they are waiting for more results before making any calls on a winner. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Darren Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”

