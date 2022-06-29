2022 Douglas County Primary Election unofficial results

Darren Weekly has declared victory as the Republican candidate for sheriff of Douglas County after a few days of vote counting and a thin margin with the next leading candidate. Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said July 1 that based on the vote tally...
Sheri Davis, a longtime employee of the Douglas County clerk and recorder’s office, won the Republican primary in the election to run the office Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Davis had about 54% of the vote in an unofficial tally. Her opponent, Kory Nelson, conceded Tuesday night. “I’m just ecstatic...
(Castle Rock, CO) As students prepare for a new school year with pandemic-era policies in the review mirror, a new Magellan poll shows DougCo voters believe public schools are on the wrong track but for very different reasons.
Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn, whose office is under a state criminal probe, lost his primary election this week. Reigenborn has served at the helm of the $100 million agency with 600 staffers and a 1,600 capacity jail since 2019. His tenure has been marked with controversy, from walking a...
The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
Democrats have little to show for the millions of dollars they spent over the past month on TV ads, mailers and text messages seeking to influence the outcome of Colorado’s Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and in the hotly contested new 8th Congressional District. All of the more...
Claiming fraud without evidence, Republican gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert has officially requested a statewide recount of the June 14 primary results, the Nevada Secretary of State's Office confirmed Wednesday to 8 News Now.
DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County.
Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%.
Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
Seven areas of need and how much federal money to allocate to them were recently considered by the Douglas County comissioners. |Douglas County. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] More than half of the $68.2 million in federal money Douglas County received to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic could go to water and wastewater projects.
The Boulder County Commissioners are set to introduce five proposed ordinances designed to address gun violence. The new ordinances include a ban on the sale of assault weapons and the possession of “ghost guns”, a 21-year age restriction for purchasing a firearm, a waiting period for purchasing a firearm and restrictions on carrying firearms in sensitive public areas.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Less than 24 hours after he was declared the victor in the Republican Party primary election, there are now questions about how El Paso County Sheriff nominee, Joe Roybal, collected his signatures to get on the ballot. For major party candidates, there are two ways...
The top two vote-getters in the primary election for the Republican candidate for Douglas County sheriff both say they are waiting for more results before making any calls on a winner. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Darren Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led the...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state election board on Tuesday certified results of a primary that was nearly derailed by county officials amid voter anger and distrust fueled by unfounded conspiracies about vote-counting equipment and election procedures. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Gov. Michelle...
(Castle Rock, CO) The conservative nonprofit DougCo Protective recently said they're thrilled to finally have a transcript of former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise's recording while meeting with board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams.
DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
The centrist side of Colorado’s Republican Party easily won all three statewide primaries on Tuesday night, sweeping away right-wing challengers who had focused on election denial and culture wars. At victory parties in Denver and Douglas County, the party’s nominees said they were putting aside intra-party fighting and moving...
