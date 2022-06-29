ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

By WGEM Staff
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9...

www.kfvs12.com

wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
KFVS12

Illinoisans react to “Illinois Family Relief Plan”

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Starting Friday, July 1, Illinoisans can take a bit of a breather when paying for essential items. That’s all because of a new plan making a temporary relief in taxes. The plan is called the “Illinois Family Relief Plan.” It will pause some taxes, such as...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Magic 95.1

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Beginning Friday, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect to provide relief on the grocery tax, gas tax and property taxes. According to the governor’s office, the plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes.
ILLINOIS STATE

