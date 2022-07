Ten blind and visually impaired seniors from Lions Center for the Visually Impaired (and eight escorts/supporters) explored the Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda on June 22. Coming together from cities throughout the Bay Area, the clients joined a morning Nature Walk lead by Naturalists Michael Charnofsky and Susan Ramos and discovered new facts about wildlife, the marine reserve, and history of the area. The Naturalists adapted their talks to be more visually descriptive, inclusive, and engaging, and provided several “hands-on” artifacts to touch and feel. After an outdoor picnic lunch of pizza and salad, the seniors gathered again at the Visitor Center for a special “Chat with a Nat” session to discuss in detail how to reduce our “carbon footprint” and be more environmentally responsible citizens.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO