The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey estimated that more than 5.2 million passengers are expected to use its facilities throughout the July 4th holiday weekend. The agency anticipates more than 1.9 million passengers will travel through John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia and New York Stewart International airports from Thursday, June 30, through Monday, July 4. This anticipated volume represents a decrease of 5 percent compared to the same holiday weekend in July 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO