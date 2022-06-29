Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge being outfitted with structural-health-mentoring devices
STOCKTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) recently announced that wireless structural-monitoring sensors have been installed on the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge linking Solebury Township, PA. and Stockton Borough in Hunterdon County. The sensors, however, won’t become operational until the commission...wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0