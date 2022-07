Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Rockers are on the home front the next two night against the Madison Mallards. Green Bay enters play 10-22 on the season, and the Mallards are 16-16. On Thursday, the Woodchucks beat the Rockers, 11-6, and the Mallards took down the Rivets, 15-8. Tonight, is...

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO