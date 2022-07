This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The end of June to the Fourth of July has the booming sound we all know so well: fireworks, legal and illegal. To avoid being fined, residents are advised to use only “safe and sane” fireworks, those that do not go more than 15 feet in the air, and to use them only within Hollister and San Juan Bautista city limits.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO