Cincinnati, OH

ESPYS 2022 vote -- Best Comeback Athlete

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide which of your...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Hawkeyes keep five-star OT Kadyn Proctor in Iowa for huge in-state football recruiting win

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football Thursday in a huge in-state recruiting win for the Hawkeyes. Proctor is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2023 class and had a top-two list of Iowa and Alabama. It's not often that those two schools battle for the same recruits, but Kirk Ferentz and his staff were able to keep Proctor home.
RUNNELLS, IA
ESPN

Jalen Brunson chooses the New York Knicks: What the star guard addition means for the Knicks' chances

How will Jalen Brunson fit with the New York Knicks?. Just before Thursday's scheduled start of NBA free agency, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Dallas Mavericks have been told that Brunson intends to sign with the Knicks after helping the Mavericks to last season's Western Conference finals. Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks shortly after, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

NBA trade grades: What the Dejounte Murray deal means for Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild

How will Dejounte Murray fit alongside Trae Young with the Atlanta Hawks?. The Hawks made the biggest addition of the NBA offseason to date on Wednesday, sending three first-round picks -- two of them unprotected, per ESPN's Zach Lowe -- and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Murray, chosen as an NBA All-Star for the first time last season at age 25.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with Indiana Pacers, sources say

The Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers on Friday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, delivering the kind of playmaking point guard whom president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka believed they needed to elevate the franchise as a championship contender. The Pacers are getting...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Mets' Max Scherzer to return from IL Tuesday vs. Reds

NEW YORK --  Max Scherzer is scheduled to return to the New York Mets rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati after missing over a month with a strained left oblique muscle. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Russell Wilson's NFL jersey is the No. 1 seller so far this year

The No. 1 best-selling NFL jersey in 2022 is that of the Broncos new starting quarterback. The numbers for the year so far were released this week from the NFL Shop, which is about as official a source as you can get when it comes to measuring popularity of player jerseys.Russell Wilson's arrival in Denver has everyone in Broncos Country excited, and you can next expect to see quite a lot of his #3 jerseys at training camp later this summer. As CBS Sports reports:"It's no wonder why. The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since the Peyton...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Guerrero drives in 3, Blue Jays beat Rays 9-2 on Canada Day

TORONTO --  José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Friday. Playing at home on Canadas national holiday for the first time since 2019, and dressed...
BASEBALL
ESPN

Former NBA PG Rod Strickland hired as LIU Sharks men's basketball coach

NEW YORK -- Former NBA point guard Rod Strickland is the new men's basketball coach at Long Island University. Strickland was hired Thursday to replace Derek Kellogg, who led the Sharks to a 16-14 record last season. He had been serving as the program director for the NBA G League Ignite, evaluating and mentoring top high school prospects to prepare them for a professional career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Red Sox ace Sale nearing return from rib injury

CHICAGO --  Chris Sale will make at least one more minor league rehab start before the Boston Red Sox decide if their ace is ready to join their rotation after being sidelined all season because of a rib injury. Manager Alex Cora said Friday the seven-time All-Star is close...
BOSTON, MA

