Antonio Senzatela was handed the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one in two innings of Friday's 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Senzatela was pulled from Friday's game after just two innings because of a shoulder injury. Although the extent of the injury is unknown, manager Bud Black said that we should know more in the coming 24 hours. The right-hander now boasts an ERA of 4.95 ERA and a WHIP of 1.80 on the season. He is currently scheduled to take on the Dodgers on Wednesday, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go by then.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO