Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin – After a tough loss last night, the Chinooks were hoping to get back to their winning ways at Wisconsin Rapids against the Rafters. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as the Rafters proved why they’re the best team in the Northwoods League. In one of the last few games of the 1st half, the Rafters made a statement by dismantling the Chinooks 15-1. The Chinooks were tied for 2nd with three other teams in the Great Lakes West division heading into the game. The Rafters made what potentially could be the 2nd best team in the division look weak.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO