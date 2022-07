On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:23 p.m., employees at the Allsup’s located at 2600 W. 7th St. called into Clovis Dispatch and reported an armed robbery that had just occurred. The suspect was described by the clerk as an African American male, approximately 6 foot, 300 pounds. Employees stated the male came into the store wearing a camo hooded jacket, a face covering, with a firearm in one hand, and a paper bag in the other. With the store clerks at gunpoint, the suspect demanded money from the cash register be put into the paper bag.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO