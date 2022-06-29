Austin County Gives Approval To Begin Construction of Three New EMS Stations [VIDEO]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and our rescue partners! Currently all pet adoption fees are waived and all adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Summer is always a difficult time for our shelter and we ask everyone to tell your family, friends and coworkers that the Montgomery County Animal Shelter needs their help. We encourage you to foster one of our animals or join our volunteer team – daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who have adopted, fostered, volunteer or simply helped to spread the word that the shelter needs its’ community’s help. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO