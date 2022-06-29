ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Austin County Gives Approval To Begin Construction of Three New EMS Stations [VIDEO]

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin County Commissioners Court held an EMS Station Construction Workshop discussing the three EMS Stations that are to be built in Austin County. The Stations are going to be constructed in Wallis, Industry and Bellville. Austin County recently completed the EMS station in Sealy and with the addition of these...

