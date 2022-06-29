ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Bellville PD Blood Drive Great Success

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellville Police Department hosted a blood drive and had an excellent turnout. The blood drive was held at the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department and lasted from 1:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. . Everyone who participated and gave blood received a beach towel and stress...

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are currently investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning in Downtown Bryan. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. One passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Bryan Police say this is...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is out of space!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Montgomery County Animal Shelter (“MCAS”) is over capacity, particularly with dogs that are having to be housed two to a kennel. As we continue to receive dogs and cats daily, we desperately need our community’s help getting pets out of the shelter. We are asking for help from adopters, fosters and our rescue partners! Currently all pet adoption fees are waived and all adoptable pets will be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Summer is always a difficult time for our shelter and we ask everyone to tell your family, friends and coworkers that the Montgomery County Animal Shelter needs their help. We encourage you to foster one of our animals or join our volunteer team – daily dog walkers are always needed. We appreciate all who have adopted, fostered, volunteer or simply helped to spread the word that the shelter needs its’ community’s help. Every bit of help we receive directly benefits the animals.
Trae tha Truth giving 100 families free gas

HOUSTON — Houston artist, activist and philanthropist Trae tha Truth is hosting a gas giveaway during his "Trae Day Weekend" with his nonprofit organization, Relief Gang. The Houston icon said he will be giving 100 families free gas. The families will be chosen at random, Trae said on his...
Fireworks spark 3-acre brush fire in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fireworks display sparked a large brush fire Friday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. Fire officials were responding to a 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area. Second Baptist Church - Cypress Campus was putting...
JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face causing facial injuries that will require additional plastic surgery. That dog was also ordered euthanized. Paige said she always thought they were beautiful dogs until this incident.
REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
Drowning reported in backyard pool in Fort Bend County

A drowning was reported in a backyard swimming pool at a Fort Bend County home on Thursday. Around 8:30 p.m., EMS and deputies responded to the 22900 block of Roberts Run Road and found a woman outside the pool with CPR in progress. The woman, believed to be in her...
The Baking Cup opens in Richmond

Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. (Courtesy The Baking Cup) The Baking Cup—a family-owned bakery specializing in custom cakes and sweet treats baked daily from scratch—opened a location in Richmond in April. Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. The Baking Cup now operates at 5614 W. Grand Parkway S., Ste. 100B, but has been operating in owner Estrella Canales' home since 2011. 832-253-8260. www.thebakingcup.com.
Hours-long Houston police standoff ends at River Oaks home

HOUSTON - An hours-long standoff has ended outside a home in Houston's River Oaks community. Houston Police say their SWAT team and officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Del Monde Dr. around 10 a.m. Thursday. Nearly five hours after they arrived,...
33 hoarded dogs relocated, treated by Houston Human Society

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Humane Society rescued 33 dogs and are now working on relocating them to possible forever homes. The public has been supportive to the agency’s efforts by donating and contributing support of their efforts. HHS went online via Instagram to express their appreciation…. ANIMAL CRUELTY UPDATE: We...
FIVE ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE THURSDAY

Brenham police made five arrests on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner SUV for no front license plate in the 2700 block of South Market Street. The driver, 34-year-old Derek Thomas of Houston, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2oz and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
Rosenberg PD: Man arrested after chase leads to crash in Brazos River

ROSENBERG, Texas (CW39) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that led to him crashing into the Brazos River in Fort Bend County. Rosenberg police arrested Charles Byrd, 36, for charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. He is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

