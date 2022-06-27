Legislative aides call Anchorage Democratic Rep. Tarr abusive, unfit for state Senate

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Two weeks after Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said she didn't think strengthening background checks on gun purchases would "be acceptable in the state of Wyoming," she revealed that her constituents have "surprised" her. Lummis told CNN on Tuesday that since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,...
Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted. The progressive lawmaker was one of many Democratic members of Congress in the audience on Thursday for the House select committee investigating the riot’s first prime time hearing in the Cannon House Office Building. “I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like”, Ms Bush told The Independent after the hearing wrapped up. “I need to see what’s going to...
Three gun reform laws cleared the Rhode Island Senate Tuesday night, including a controversial one that limits firearms to just 10 rounds per magazine, spurring an outburst from pro-Second Amendment advocates in the chamber's gallery. "Vote them out," the spectators shouted, WLNE reported. The disruption caused Senate President Dominick Ruggerio...
Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
The South Dakota state Senate on Tuesday voted to convict and remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office on two articles of impeachment after he struck and killed a pedestrian in September 2020, making Ravnsborg the first elected official to be impeached and removed in the state's history.
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate voted late Tuesday to advance a gun control bill with 14 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joining Democrats to approve the measure. The vote was reached after weeks of negotiating a bipartisan bill in response to the mass shooting at...
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators released legislative text for a narrow set of gun safety measures, marking the most significant step towards toughening federal gun laws in nearly three decades.
Rep. Mary Miller defeated Rep. Rodney Davis in an House primary in Illinois after redistricting pitted two incumbent Republicans against each other, NBC News projected. With more than 87 percent of the expected vote counted, Miller held a 15-point edge over Davis. Miller's victory marked another win for former President...
Incumbent Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., secured his party's nomination and defeated his progressive rival, incumbent Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., the Associated Press projects, and will advance to the general election against a Republican this fall as he hopes to continue representing residents of Illinois' 6th Congressional District in the House.
In a highly anticipated but not unexpected 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled on June 30, 2022, that the Obama adminstration’s Clean Power Plan exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the Clean Air Act.
The ruling doesn’t take away the EPA’s power to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, but it makes federal action harder by requiring the agency to show that Congress has charged it to act – in an area where Congress has consistently failed to act.
The Clean Power Plan, the policy at the heart of the ruling, never took effect because the court blocked it...
Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., on Thursday during a pro-choice protest for crowding, obstruction or incommoding. Protesters blocked the intersection of First Street and Constitution Avenue beside both the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings on Wednesday afternoon. Capitol police arrested 181 people after giving multiple warnings to demonstrators, the department said in a Wednesday tweet.
