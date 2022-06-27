ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Legislative aides call Anchorage Democratic Rep. Tarr abusive, unfit for state Senate

By James Brooks Alaska Beacon
alaskareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a decade, Anchorage Rep. Geran Tarr has pursued progressive policies as a Democratic member of the Alaska Legislature. But as she launches a run...

