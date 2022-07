CHICAGO – Undercover Mother describes itself as a “mom collective with children in independent schools,” including some of the nation’s most prestigious private schools. For too long these mothers have been frustrated by the ring of silence that these independent schools demand of parents and students. They have been disturbed by the governing body of these schools, the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), which has been responsible for pressing DEI and illiberal collectivist ideology into these schools. These mothers seek to protect their children by exposing the corrupt culture. Each week a new mother, anonymous or not, will tell her own story.

