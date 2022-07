Joe Peca pitched three innings of hitless relief to get his first victory of the year in the Madisonville Miners’ 9-5 win over the Fulton Railroaders Wednesday. The former Trigg County Wildcat struck out seven and walked two in his 11-batter, 56-pitch outing. The seven strikeouts equaled a season-high and the win was his first in a Miners’ uniform.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO